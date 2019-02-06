Have your say

Two men and a woman have been charged over the discovery of a cannabis farm in Rotherham.

Klevin Collaku, aged 25; Danjel Zadrima, 26 and Mihaela-ana Mirica, 21, all of Laudsdale Road, East Herringthorpe, have been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Laudsdale Road, Rotherham

They are due before Sheffield magistrates today.

Officers arrested and charged the trio following a disturbance at a property in Laudsdale Road, East Herringthorpe, in the early hours of yesterday.

Cannabis and items associated with cannabis production were seized when officers arrived at the scene.