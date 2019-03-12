Men accused of sexually abusing and threatening Sheffield girl appear at court 

A group of eight men have appeared at court, charged with a string of historical child sex offences.

A group of 10 men have been charged with a number of sex offences that are alleged to have been carried out in Sheffield between March 2010 and March 2011.

Kawan Omar Ahmed

An eleventh man has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

There is one complainant, who was 15-years-old at the time of the alleged offending.

The following nine defendants appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning:

* Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor, charged with three counts of rape

Usman Din leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning

* Tony Ejoune, 60, of Pitt Lane, Manor Top, charged with one count of rape.

* Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, charged with one count of rape.

* Farhad Mirzaie, 29, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, charged with two counts of rape.

* Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale, charged with one count of rape.

Farhad Mirzai leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court

* Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Burngreave, charged with one count of rape.

* Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave, charged with three counts of rape.

* Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, charged with one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, in which he is accused of threatening the alleged victim to withdraw the rape allegation. He is also accused of offering her money.

* Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall, accused of one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Mohammed is also accused of threatening the alleged victim over the rape allegation.

Saba Mohammed

District Judge Paul Heeley released the nine men on conditional bail until April 9 this year, when they are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court.

Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Walkley and Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive, Darnall are each charged with one count of rape.

They failed to appear at court this morning, and Judge Heeley issued a warrant for their arrest.

