Memory books launched in honour of South Yorkshire entertainer Barry Chuckle  

Visitors to the annual Rotherham Show this weekend will be able to leave a special message in memory of much-loved entertainer Barry Chuckle.

Barry Elliott, famously known as Barry Chuckle and one half of the much-loved entertainment duo the Chuckle Brothers, died in August after a period of ill health aged 73.

Two memory books have now been opened and will be available for people to sign, leave their memories and condolences at Clifton Park Museum and in the Wentworth and Elsecar Great Place Creative Zone Tipi at Rotherham Show.

Following the show, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Clifton Park, one book will remain at the museum while the second memory book will move to the Civic Theatre on Percy Street.

Councillor Sarah Allen, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for cleaner, greener communities, said: “The Chuckle Brothers have always been very dear to many people in Rotherham, particularly the generation who grew up watching their antics on children’s television.

“The memory books will be here for people to record their memories of Barry until Christmas 2018 when they will become part of the collection at Rotherham Archives and Local Studies.”

Rotherham-born entertainer Barry starred in ChuckleVision on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

He and his brother Paul were also made honorary presidents of Rotherham United Football Club in 2007.

Barry suffered from ill health in recent years and his eldest brother Jimmy Patton said the TV star had been suffering from cancer.

Brother Paul said shortly after his death: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."