Memorial sports day organised after shock death of Doncaster Rovers fan

A memorial sports day has been organised following the shock death of a lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan.

A series of events will be held for popular supporter Nidge Roe at Armthorpe Welfare FC later this month following his shock death last month.

Mr Roe, who was a familiar face to supporters, died after suffering fatal head injuries in a work accident.

Now his family are to pay tribute with a series of football related activities at the club where he was a committee member and involving sporting projects he was involved with.

The day will include football matches involving Wheatley Wanderers FC, Retro Rovers Walking Football team and Fit Rovers, a project run by Doncaster Rovers to help men lose weight and keep in shape.

At his funeral earlier this week, the cortege drove around Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium and supporters paid their own tribute with a minute’s applause as his photo was displayed on the big screen at a recent match.

The event will take place on September 30 with further details set to be announced in the coming days.