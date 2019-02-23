Memorial service to be held in Sheffield to mark 75th anniversary of Mi Amigo crash

Seventy-five years on, a memorial service is to be held to remember the young airmen who lost their lives when their plane crashed in Endcliffe Park.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony will be held tomorrow, Sunday, February 24, to pay tribute to the ten that lost their lives 75 years ago when the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, failed to make it home from a raid on a heavily defended Luftwaffe airfield in Denmark.

The Mi Amigo crew.

All 10 crew on board were killed when the plane plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park during the Second World War on February 22 1994.

The story goes that the crew were attempting to make an emergency landing on the field, but upon witnessing Tony Foulds and his friends, changed course and crashed into the woods.

Now a pensioner, Tony – with deep-seated feelings of guilt – has spent several decades tending to the memorial in Endcliffe Park.

Each year the Sheffield RAF Association holds its customary commemoration on the nearest Sunday to the anniversary of the tragedy.

This year it follows an awe-inspiring air show, held on Friday at Endcliffe Park which saw thousands of people look to the skies as military planes roared over head to mark the anniversary of the crash.

The brief wreath laying ceremony will take place at the memorial site in Endcliffe Park at 1:15pm.

A service in memory of the crew of the Mi Amigo and of the thousands of American airmen who died during World War Two in the skies over Europe will be held shortly afterwards, commencing at 2pm in St. Augustine’s Church, Brocco Bank.

The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, the Base Commander RAF Menwith Hill and USAAF personnel will be in attendance for the service.