Memorial events to Doncaster dad found dead in Cambodia to be held this weekend

Two memorial events are to be staged in Doncaster this weekend to a local dad who was found dead in a hotel in Cambodia.

Carl Kendall, 39, died last month and family and friends have rallied around a massive fundraising drive to help pay for the cost of bringing his body back to the the UK and his funeral.

And tomorrow two events will be staged to help commemorate the dad-of-one who took his life in a hotel bedroom in the south east Asian country.

The bodybuilder was a well-known face as a doorman on the doors of Doncaster's pubs and clubs and the Doncaster's Strongest Doorman competition will be held at Viking Power and Strength from 10am on Saturday.

More than 20 doormen will take part in a variety of strength tests on the day, with money raised going towards the £16,000 cost of Carl's repatriation flight and funeral.

And a music night will also be held at Carter's Bar on Cleveland Street from 6pm, featuring X-Factor finalists Carla May Wainwright and Samantha Atkinson.

Those in attendance will be able to get tattoos in tribute to Carl on the night from a tattoo artist.

All funds raised from the night, which also include an auction and raffle, will go to the appeal. Carl's body has now been returned to Britain.

Carl, who has a teenage daughter and four month old grandson who he had never seen, had battled with mental health issues and depression for nearly 20 years following the death of his mum in 1997.

He had been travelling in South East Asia and was found dead in a hotel bedroom on the remote Cambodian island of Koh Rong on May 30.

Two separate Crowdfunding pages have been set up to help raise cash. You can donate HERE and HERE

