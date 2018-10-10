Memorial bench unveiled in memory of Sheffield victim of Manchester terror attack 

A memorial bench has been unveiled in memory of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster who was skilled in the Manchester terror attack.

The 32-year-old was among 22 people killed when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May last year.

Pictured are well wishers before the unveiling.

Friends, family and community leaders have now joined together to fund a memorial bench in Arbourthorne – the place where she lived before the tragedy.

The bench and a plaque honouring Kelly has been sited at a children's play area off East Bank Road and was officially unveiled on Thursday last week.

Pictured is the inscription on the bench.

The Star understands this was the third bench sited in Kelly’s honour.

Another one was unveiled in Waverley about a year ago and more recently one was installed close to Kelly’s graveside in City Road Cemetery.

Winnie Smith, aged 79, a member of Arbourthorne Tenants And Residents' Association – which organised for the bench to be sited – described Kelly as “a lovely person.”

Pictured are Kelly's parents Kim and Kevin sat on the bench.

Kelly had attended the gig with her sister Claire, then aged 33, and niece Hollie, then aged 12, who both spent weeks in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries before later being released.