Memorial appeal for Sheffield boxing legend Brendan Ingle hits £8,000 mark

A fundraising campaign to build a memorial to Sheffield boxing legend Brendan Ingle has hit the £8,000 mark.

Mr Ingle, who died in May last year, aged 77, guided four world champions to glory from his gym in Wincobank and took thousands of disadvantaged youths under his wing.

Parson Cross Amateur Boxing Club raised more than 1,700 for the Brendan Ingle Foundation by hosting a charity tournament

His family and friends are trying to raise £100,000 to pay for a statue and public square at Meadowhall, linked by a new walkway to Wincobank, and to continue his good work supporting young people.

A charity boxing tournament at Parson Cross Amateur Boxing Club raised more than £1,700 for the appeal, taking the total to around £8,000.

The club's secretary Bob Wright presented a cheque on Sunday to Brendan’s widow Alma and daughter Bridget Ingle.

Former sports minister Richard Caborn, who also attended the presentation, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Bob for organising the event and fundraising for such a worthy cause.”

Andy Nice, chairman of the Brendan Ingle Foundation, was also at the handover, along with councillors Tony Damms, Mike Chapel and Anne Murphy.

Councillor Murphy, who herself benefited from Brendan's generosity as a teenager who had left school with no qualifications, said: “Brendan was more than a sporting legend who trained numerous world champions and professional boxers; he was also a life changer and a life saver for thousands of young people in Sheffield and South Yorkshire….

“Whether you were struggling with something in the local community, it was your first day in the gym or you were British, European or world champion you were all treated the same.

“As an adopted son of Sheffield Brendan was immensely proud of the city and its people and it is only fitting that the city commemorates him in a lasting and appropriate way.”

A street close to the gym where Brendan worked his magic has already been renamed Ingle Way, and a room at the nearby Wincobank Village Hall has also been named in his honour.

You can donate at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/annemurphy1.