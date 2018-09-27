Meeting called at Sheffield school to discuss ‘riot’ incident 

A public meeting is to be held at a Sheffield school to discuss a ‘riot’ which broke out after children started brawling in the dining hall.

Crowds of concerned parents and local residents gathered outside Fir Vale School on Tuesday afternoon following reports from children inside of mayhem in the dining hall.

Crowds gathered outside Fir Vale School on Tuesday afternoon after students started fighting

CRIME: Probe into another stabbing in Sheffield continues this morning

Video footage of the fighting students circulating on social media shows scenes of violence in the hall.

POLICE: Man remains in hospital after double stabbing in Sheffield

Worried parents tried to scale the school’ perimeter fence to get inside but were held back by police officers called to deal with the disturbance and to restore calm.

Emergency services were called to Fir Vale School to deal with disorder on Tuesday afternoon

LATEST: Police probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues after eighth arrest

Unconfirmed rumours of weapons having been seen at the school added to the concern of parents at the school gates.

Police dogs had to be deployed to help officers deal with the disturbance.

One pupil and a member of the staff were injured during the incident.

In a letter to parents yesterday, head teacher Simon Hawkins said an ‘open meeting’ is to be held at the school on Monday, October 1 for ‘a wide range of stakeholders to discuss the incident’ and how to move forward.

He said the meeting would be an opportunity to discuss ‘wider issues’ and ‘solutions to community cohesion’.

The letter reads: “South Yorkshire police responded swiftly and have a visible presence on site, in school and the wider community.

“Inspector Lewis and I spoke with all pupils in assemblies this morning and we reaffirmed our traditional values of ‘Being Ready, Respectful and Safe’.

“As your headteacher, I will not negotiate on our cherished ethos and values or compromise on our high expectations and standards.

“There will be an open meeting in school on Monday, October 1 at 5.30pm involving a wide range of stakeholders to discuss the incident, our response and next steps including wider issues and solutions to community cohesion. “Thank you for your help and support during this challenging time.”