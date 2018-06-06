Meet the Star team at special event in Sheffield tomorrow

Star readers can share their stories and suggestions with a special drop in event in Sheffield tomorrow.

Star readers can share their stories and suggestions with a special drop in event in Sheffield tomorrow.

Editor Nancy Fielder, as well as two of The Star’s new local democracy reporters Andy Done-Johnson and Molly Williams, will be at the Moor Market on The Moor from 11.30am until 1.30pm on Thursday June 7.

Nancy said: “This is a chance for the people of Sheffield to have their say on what issues they think our new local democracy reporters should be investigating as well as asking them questions about this important role in our newsroom.

“We look forward to meeting lots of readers as part of our work with the community.”

Staff from The Star will now be holding monthly drop ins at the market for readers.