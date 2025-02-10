Meet the Phoenix Players creative team bringing the Wizard of Oz to Harrogate Theatre

A creative team is working together to bring the Wizard of Oz to the Harrogate stage

As excitement builds for the Harrogate Phoenix Players’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, audiences can look forward to a magical experience brought to life by a creative team.

The group of professionals and artists are ready to transport everyone down theyellow brick road in a production that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

They are:

Returning director Angela Edwards

Angela returns after her success with The Hunchback of Notre Dame last year.

Known for her visionary approach to storytelling and her ability to coax fantastic performances from her cast, Angela brings a wealth of experience and creative flair to the stage.

Musical director James Rogers

Joining the team this year is musical director James Rogers, whose expertise and passion for music will elevate the production's already beloved score.

Having conducted and directed numerous musical theatre productions, James is set to bring a refreshing energy to the score of The Wizard of Oz.

The Music is such an integral part of this story and he cannot wait to work with the cast and musicians. James is looking forward to creating an unforgettable soundscape that complements this magical journey.

Costume designer Sandra Martin

There’s a saying that costumes can make or break a production and the Harrogate Phoenix Players are fortunate to welcome professional costume designer and maker Sandra Martin to the creative team.

Sandra is renowned for her intricate designs and attention to detail, ensuring that each character is brought to life in full colour and imagination.

The costumes will play a vital role in the visual storytelling of The Wizard of Oz. From Dorothy’s blue gingham dress to the vibrant attire of the characters in Emerald City, the Phoenix players are honoured to have her on the team for another year.

Stage managers Graham and Estella Ramsden

Completing the team are Graham and Estella Ramsden, one of the best stage-managing double acts in the business, who are returning once again to facilitate the magic behind the scenes.

Their meticulous organisation and attention to detail ensure that every performance runs like clockwork, allowing the cast to shine. They are committed to bringing the world of Oz to life with seamless transitions and stunning stagecraft.

The combination of Angela Edwards’ directorial vision, James Rogers’ musical direction, Sandra Martin’s stunning costumes and the stage-managing prowess of Graham and Estella Ramsden promises a theatrical experience that will leave audiences spellbound.

As the creative team unites their talents to deliver this cherished classic, The Wizard of Oz is sure to be an unforgettable journey filled with magic, music, and heart.

The cast includes Dan Martin as Cowardly Lion, James Wilstrope as Tin Man and Clive Kirkham as Scarecrow. Making her debut with the Players is Hannah Tomson who plays Dorothy. Tracey Rea is the Wicked Witch of the West.

The musical follows the adventures of Dorothy and her dog Toto who are blown away to Oz.

The show runs at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday March 26 until Saturday March 29, daily at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets on 01423 502116 or at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.u