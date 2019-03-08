Meet the amazing Women of Sheffield in this video

Last night The Star hosted the first ever Women of Sheffield Awards.

The event brought together women from all walks of life for one huge celebration of their success, determination and bravery.

All the winners from the night.'The Star Women of Sheffield 2019 Awards presentation. The Star launched the awards to celebrate females who have made a difference to others in the city. Picture: Chris Etchells

We received hundreds of nominations for awards in engineering, charity, science, grit, entertainment, education, entrepreneurship, health, politics, creativity, community and sport.

Today as we mark International Women’s Day, The Star is celebrating all of the women there on the night, and those that only just missed out, with this video.

A 16 page supplement covering the awards and all of the women involved is free with today’s paper, March 8.