Meersbrook Road Sheffield: Woman freed from car after three fire crews called to crash last night
A woman had to be freed from a car in Sheffield after fire crews rushed to the scene of a crash last night.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 1:04pm
Three fire engines were sent to Meersbrook Road in Meersbrook, Sheffield, on Monday, October 31, following what South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said was a collision involving one car at around 8.10pm. The fire service said its firefighters had freed one woman from the vehicle before crews left the scene at around 9.20pm. The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known at this stage.