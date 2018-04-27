Meersbrook Park shooting victim set for surgery on 'smashed' jawbone

A young man who was shot in the neck in a Sheffield park is set to undergo surgery on his 'smashed' jawbone, his mother has said.

The 22-year-old, who was blasted with a pellet gun at point-blank range in Meersbrook Park yesterday evening, lost all his lower left teeth in the attack and is being drip fed, she added.

The 22-year-old was walking through the park when he was shot at around 6.35pm

The gunman, described as white, aged between 23 and 30, and around 5ft 10ins with a slim build, remains on the loose following the shooting.

The victim's mum, who has offered a £500 reward for information on the attacker, this evening revealed the extent of her son's injuries.

"He has been in critical care all night. He was shot in the neck but it came out through his jaw, smashing his teeth and jaw bone," said the woman, who has asked to remain anonymous.

"He is now stable enough to have surgery. He will be on a ventilator. He is having a bone graft to stabilise his jaw bone that's smashed.

"He will have lost all his lower left teeth and he is being drip-fed as he cannot eat or drink."

The victim was walking through the park at around 6.25pm when, according to his mother, a man held a gun at his head and shot him in the neck. She said the gunman had asked for cigarettes and cash before opening fire.

Police have described the shooting as an 'isolated incident'.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 773 of April 26.