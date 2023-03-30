News you can trust since 1887
Medical student Andrew’s London Marathon bid for St Luke’s Hospice

Medical student Andrew Ellwood has four very good reasons for supporting St Luke’s Hospice as he prepares to take part in the 2023 TCS London Marathon.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:56 BST
Andrew Ellwood will be running for St Luke's Hospice in the London Marathon
Andrew, who is originally from Fulwood in Sheffield, has actually worked at St Luke’s twice over the past few years - the first time as part of the charity’s Marketing team and then as part of Project ECHO, the pioneering online tele-mentoring network which brings healthcare organisations together via video link.

More importantly, he has also experienced the way in which the hospice supports families as both his grandfather and father were St Luke’s patients.

And that is why 25-year-old Andrew is taking a short break from his studies at the University of Genoa School of Medicine in Italy to take part in the London Marathon on April 23.

“As I have worked at St Luke’s in the past in two separate jobs, I’ve seen the great work St Luke’s does from that perspective,” Andrew said.

“St Luke’s were also involved in the care of my dad and grandad in the community in their final days and weeks, which was a great reassurance for the whole family.

“And since my dad’s death, my mum has been helped a lot by the bereavement services which St Luke’s offers.

“I have done the Sheffield Half Marathon and that was tough so I’m trying to run as much as I can really - it’s not really a plan, more that I’m trying to get in one long run every week and a few shorter ones.

“It’s the hills that make Sheffield so difficult and at least London’s a little flatter!”

To support Andrew simply visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-ellwood2

