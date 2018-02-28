Meadowhall warns shoppers Arctic blast may affect store opening times

Shoppers planning a trip to Meadowhall in Sheffield have been warned to check ahead as the Arctic conditions may affect store opening times.

The shopping centre on the outskirts of Sheffield said some of its retailers may decide to curtail their normal opening hours due to the snow and ice dumped on the city by the so-called 'Beast from the East' weather system.

READ MORE: Latest bus disruptions in Sheffield and Rotherham as snow continues to fall

Customers are advised to contact shops directly before making the journey.

Those travelling by public transport, meanwhile, are urged to check the latest updates from Travel South Yorkshire.