Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lovestruck shopper gave his wife a Valentine's Day surprise live on TV at Meadowhall.

This Morning's Sian Welby was out at the Sheffield shopping centre surprising couples today, Wednesday, February 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couples were surprised live on TV at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield as This Morning's Sian Welby visited on Valentine's Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them were Dave and his wife of two years Andrea, who told how he was always springing surprises on her.

Andrea told Sian: "He's brilliant. He's so kind and considerate and he keeps doing surprises, don't you."

'I absolutely love you'

Asked what the biggest surprise was, she replied: "We went to Vegas and got married, and I didn't know."

Dave clarified: "Actually we'd booked the holiday to Las Vegas to see Lionel Richie because she's a Lionel Richie fan, absolutely crazy over him, and I thought while we're there why not get married at the same time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian told Andrea 'you must live on edge', to which she replied: "I do and I'm getting a little bit sus now."

At this point a violinist appeared and began serenading the couple as Dave told Andrea: "I absolutely love you and also you was good to me when I had my heart attacks so I wanted to pay it back to you today."

They kissed before being told by Sian that This Morning had teamed up with Love Holidays to organise a £750 voucher for them, and they would also get £100 to spend at Meadowhall and a free Valentine's Day lunch at the shopping centre.

Still recovering from the surprise, Andrea said: "I'm just so shocked. He's done good. I'll let him off. What's he going to do next year to beat this one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they linked back to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary in the studio, Dave said: "Alison, Andrea wants to go for a night out with you because she thinks you're amazing."

Alison replied: "I'm in. When are we doing it?"

Nurse Sarah surprises physics teacher fiance George

Romance was also in the air at Meadowhall for nurse Sarah and her physics teacher fiance George, who plays in Hepworth Brass Band.

Sarah said: "I love George. We're getting married in July and he's just been really supportive. I've had a difficult year. My dad and my grandad passed away, and I just wanted to show him how much I appreciate him." They were treated to a three-night break courtesy of icelolly.com, and £100 to spend at Meadowhall.

Kirsty and Bradley surprised after twin babies' remarkable survival

The final couple to feature were Bradley and his partner Kirsty, who had nominated Bradley to thank him for his support during her pregnancy last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian explained how Kirsty had a lot of complications during her pregnancy, with their twins being given a five per cent chance of survival and having to be operated on before they were born.

Thankfully their gorgeous twins, Levi and Chase, beat the odds to survive, and Kirsty and Bradley were out shopping with them when Sian pounced.