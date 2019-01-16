Meadowhall takes part in the 10 year challenge and it looks completely different 

You may have noticed a lot of your friends posting pictures of themselves ten years apart on Instagram and Facebook this week.

The latest craze is part of the 10 year challenge that is sweeping the Internet and it looks like everyone is getting involved.

It’s not just your friends that are taking part though as celebrities from Jack Whitehall, Rio Ferdinand and Reece Witherspoon are all uploading the throwback snaps.

The aim of the craze is to show how much you’ve changed over the past ten years and now even Meadowhall have jumped on the craze.

The shopping centre uploaded a picture of its interior from ten years ago and there are some big differences.

Meadowhall has recently undergone a £100 million refurbishment of the centre with a new look, new stores and new brands.

Meadowhall shopping centre.

The refurbishment created four separate districts while £40 million was pumped into shop upgrades by companies including Apple.

As a result of all the changes, it’s little surprise that the shopping centre looks much more modern and brighter compared to its decade old image.

The caption read: “Now lighter, brighter & spacious with more brands than ever! It’s fair to say, we’ve got better with age. #10YearChallenge"

Meadowhall opened in 1990 and was created on former industrial land after the big steel factories which once dominated the Lower Don Valley fell into decline.

According to a 2015 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, over the past 25 years the mall has contributed £4.4 billion to the city region, generating a further £1.9 billion for the wider UK economy.