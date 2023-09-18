Meadowhall Summer Beach Club: Sheffield water park attraction could return in 2024 despite mixed reviews
Despite attracting big crowds, opinions were mixed, with a disappointing 2.6 star rating on Google, albeit based on just seven reviews, and 4.3 stars on its Facebook page.
Meadowhall has issued an update on the future of its Summer Beach Club, which welcomed tens of thousands of families over the school holidays.
The huge attraction, which included a water park with slides and pools, a rollercoaster, and a 1,000sqm beach, ran from July 21 to September 3 in the Orange Car Park of the popular Sheffield shopping centre.
Mixed reviews for Meadowhall Summer Beach Club
One visitor called it an 'absolute rip-off' while another complained that there were too few rides and prices were 'far too expensive'. Others described it as a 'lovely day out', and said the 'kids have a great time', though they also called it 'expensive'.
Asked whether the event would be back for the 2024 summer holidays, a spokesperson for Meadowhall told The Star: "We'll be looking at what's next for the Summer Beach Club over the coming months."
They added: "It's been fantastic to host the Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall this year and provide visitors with the perfect place to relax and play. We welcomed tens of thousands of families from across Sheffield and further afield to enjoy everything the Summer Beach Club has to offer, from waterslides to live entertainment, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received."
Will Meadowhall Summer Beach Club return for 2024 school holidays?
The operators had applied to Sheffield City Council for a five-year licence but the conditions stated that information would have to be submitted to National Highways about the impact of the inaugural event on traffic along the M1 before the go-ahead could be given for it to return. The Star is not aware of the event having caused any significant traffic disruption.
As well as the rides, pools and water slides, the Summer Beach Club featured family entertainers, live music, a cocktail bar and street food.
Entry cost from £2.50 per person for all-day access to the beach area and entertainment, but there were additional charges for the rides, food and drinks, and for entry to the AquaSplash water zone.