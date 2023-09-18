News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Watch Musaba give Sheffield Wednesday the lead over Middlesbrough
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Meadowhall Summer Beach Club: Sheffield water park attraction could return in 2024 despite mixed reviews

Despite attracting big crowds, opinions were mixed, with a disappointing 2.6 star rating on Google, albeit based on just seven reviews, and 4.3 stars on its Facebook page.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Meadowhall has issued an update on the future of its Summer Beach Club, which welcomed tens of thousands of families over the school holidays.

Meadowhall Summer Beach Club ran from July 21-September 3, 2023. Photo: Meadowhall Summer Beach ClubMeadowhall Summer Beach Club ran from July 21-September 3, 2023. Photo: Meadowhall Summer Beach Club
Meadowhall Summer Beach Club ran from July 21-September 3, 2023. Photo: Meadowhall Summer Beach Club

The huge attraction, which included a water park with slides and pools, a rollercoaster, and a 1,000sqm beach, ran from July 21 to September 3 in the Orange Car Park of the popular Sheffield shopping centre.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite attracting big crowds, opinions were mixed, with a disappointing 2.6 star rating on Google, albeit based on just seven reviews, and 4.3 stars on its Facebook page.

Mixed reviews for Meadowhall Summer Beach Club

One visitor called it an 'absolute rip-off' while another complained that there were too few rides and prices were 'far too expensive'. Others described it as a 'lovely day out', and said the 'kids have a great time', though they also called it 'expensive'.

Asked whether the event would be back for the 2024 summer holidays, a spokesperson for Meadowhall told The Star: "We'll be looking at what's next for the Summer Beach Club over the coming months."

Meadowhall said tens of thousands of people had visited its Summer Beach Club attraction over the 2023 school holidays. Photo: Meadowhall Summer Beach ClubMeadowhall said tens of thousands of people had visited its Summer Beach Club attraction over the 2023 school holidays. Photo: Meadowhall Summer Beach Club
Meadowhall said tens of thousands of people had visited its Summer Beach Club attraction over the 2023 school holidays. Photo: Meadowhall Summer Beach Club

They added: "It's been fantastic to host the Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall this year and provide visitors with the perfect place to relax and play. We welcomed tens of thousands of families from across Sheffield and further afield to enjoy everything the Summer Beach Club has to offer, from waterslides to live entertainment, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received."

Will Meadowhall Summer Beach Club return for 2024 school holidays?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The operators had applied to Sheffield City Council for a five-year licence but the conditions stated that information would have to be submitted to National Highways about the impact of the inaugural event on traffic along the M1 before the go-ahead could be given for it to return. The Star is not aware of the event having caused any significant traffic disruption.

As well as the rides, pools and water slides, the Summer Beach Club featured family entertainers, live music, a cocktail bar and street food.

Entry cost from £2.50 per person for all-day access to the beach area and entertainment, but there were additional charges for the rides, food and drinks, and for entry to the AquaSplash water zone.

Related topics:Sheffield