Meadowhall stabbing: Third boy arrested over knife attack

A third boy has been arrested over a stabbing outside Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old suspect was arrested ‘in connection to’ the knife attack outside the shopping centre on Monday night.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in his leg while he was inside a taxi at the rank outside Next.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a stable condition.

Two boys, aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of wounding in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

South Yorkshire Police said the three teens quizzed over the stabbing have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson from Sheffield CID said the stabbing was ‘shocking' for witnesses at the shopping centre but stressed that it was an ‘isolated’ and ‘targeted’ attack.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 809 of November 12.