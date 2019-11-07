Meadowhall says stranded shoppers can stay overnight after floods crisis

Thousands of shoppers had descended on the centre for the annual Christmas Live concert and lights switch on – but the plug was pulled on the event at the eleventh hour as the nearby River Don rose after hours of torrential rain.

With Meadowhall Interchange station closed, the M1 shut and trams cancelled, the centre was put on lockdown and shoppers were advised to stay inside for the safety.

The River Don rises near Meadowhall

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority have now left the building but the centre has said people are welcome to stay for their own safety.

A spokesman said: “The weather is ever-changing but the latest advice is to leave the centre as the traffic has eased but drivers may still encounter severe delays.

“For the best route home please visit the Twitter channel for South Yorkshire Police.