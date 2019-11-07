Video taken at the shopping centre by Hannah Crossley shows the flood waters dangerously close to the road level – with the rain set to intensify in the coming hours.

Thousands of shoppers had descended on Meadowhall for the annual Christmas Live concert and lights switch on but the event was pulled at the eleventh hour as weather conditions worsened with thousands of people already at the centre.

Many roads near Meadowhall are underwater.

Police have now told shoppers to stay in the centre because of huge congestion and traffic problems in the area.

The M1 has been closed, Meadowhall Interchange has been closed and several roads around the area have been closed due to flooding.

Trams, trains and buses are all disrupted.

South Yorkshire Police Operations Support tweeted: “If you are in #Meadowhall, do not leave the shopping centre - await further updates.

“If you are travelling to collect people, do not attempt your journey. Await updates as we work to ensure safety of people in the immediate vicinity.”

Meadowhall has also put out an emergency number for those worried about relatives.