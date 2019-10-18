Meadowhall have just put up its 2019 Christmas decorations - and Sheffield shoppers react
It’s 68 days until Christmas but that hasn’t stopped Meadowhall from putting up its decorations.
It seems like preparations for the festive season get earlier every year and this year is no exception.
People are always split over when the right time is to put their decorations up but it seems shops have already started.
On Thursday, Meadowhall put up their Christmas decorations and they look as classy and festive as ever.
But, one Sheffield shopper has argued that it’s far too soon to be getting into the festive spirit.
Posting on Twitter, they said: “Meadowhall Christmas decs are up today I’m not prepared for this it’s toooo early”
But another shopper, Michelle Angel Ruse, was much happier to see the decorations up in October.
She shared a picture of the decorations on Facebook, positing: “Santa has been shopping.....it’s official.....Meadowhall has its Christmas decorations up.”
So, is it too early to put the decorations up?
Experts have argued that people who put their Christmas decorations up earlier are happier and more relaxed.
Steve McKeown, psychoanalyst and owner of The McKeown Clinic, told Unilad people who start decorating earlier are driven by nostalgia.
He said: "In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood.
"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement.
"So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement."