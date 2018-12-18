Meadowhall customers urged to act ‘respectfully’ towards Kelly Brewster bee tribute 

Meadowhall have described their ‘incredible honour and privilege’ in hosting the giant bee tribute to Kelly Brewster.

The 32-year-old was tragically killed shielding her niece from the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in May last year.

Bee sculpture at Meadowhall

Kelly was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, sparking an outpouring of tributes and grief from across the country.

The Manchester worker bee has become the official tribute symbol following the attack with a number of giant installations dotted around the city.

Now, Meadowhall has its very own giant bee sculpture paying tribute to Kelly thanks to the efforts of attack survivor Amelia Thompson, 13.

Amelia and her friend Darcie Parke, 14, helped launch a fundraising effort to purchase the bee at auction with the pair raising £3,455 towards the cost.

Kelly’s former employers Aviva Insurance helped bring the total up to £21,500 with the artwork officially unveilved at Meadowhall on Friday, December 7.

Beedazzle, by Maria Shrigley, will be on show at Meadowhall until the end of January alongside a plaque from Kelly’s family.

The plaque reads: “Tragically taken from us in the Manchester attack. She was a much loved daughter, partner, sister, aunty and special friend."

Meadowhall has expressed its ‘incredible honour and privelege’ in hosting the bee but have urged customers to experience the sculpture from a respectful distance.

This is after customers complained that a group of kids had been seen climbing on the statue and damaging the flowers around it.

A Meadowhall spokesperon said: “It’s an incredible honour, and privilege, to host the Beedazzle sculpture. We have barriers around the installation, to ensure visitors can experience it from a respectful distance.

“However, should anyone see anything to the contrary, we’d urge them to report the matter to our security teams so that we can deal with this as a matter of urgency.”