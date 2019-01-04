Meadowhall customers are all saying the same thing after revolting Shakeaway pictures emerge

Outraged Meadowhall customers have reacted with disgust after pictures emerged revealing the foul conditions inside Shakeaway milkshake bar.

The popular milkshake bar was slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating in November after inspectors slammed its hygiene and cleanliness.

A former employee then released pictures they had taken of the revolting conditions inside the bar from between October 2017 and January 2018.

The shocking pictures show grime underneath a fridge full of milk as well as a plug shoved inside a broken socket.

Another picture revealed further mould growing inside the bar as well as overflowing ice cream dripping down a fridge.

The pictures shocked customers on social media with many calling for it to be closed down until it there is a significant hygiene improvement.

Keeley Haynes said she didn’t think the bar would be ‘open much longer after this’ while Alisa Franklin said she ‘doubted they will be in business much longer’.

Ray Bentos tweeted: “Fine the owners and management heavily and ban them from working in the food industry for LIFE.”

Rufina tweeted: “Love how me and my boyfriend always go to Shakeaway in Meadowhall and now its been given a zero star hygiene rating, knew something wasn't right lol”

Kyle Thabet described it as ‘dirty and pure laziness’ while Lee Patterson called on fellow customer to boycott it ‘if they think our good money deserves this level of cleanliness’.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency ordered an ‘urgent improvement’ at the bar following the inspection after criticising the state of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of the facilities.

Officers inspect a number of elements during a visit including the hygienic handling of food and the systems in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

In a statement, Shakeaway said there was ‘no excuse for the poor standards’ and that an emergency team were currently bringing the site up to company standards.

A spokesperson said: “This is a franchise store that will shortly close with the entire site replaced with a brand new kiosk.

“The franchisee has not advised the company that their store has fallen behind the high standards expected of a Shakeaway outlet.

“The franchisee will be severely dealt with.”