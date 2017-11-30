Meadowhall bus service cancelled after 'passenger incident'

Have your say

A bus service from Meadowhall to Maltby has been cancelled this afternoon following a 'passenger incident'.

First South Yorkshire tweeted that the X1 service from Meadowhall to Maltby would not be running at 2.16pm following a 'passenger incident'.

The bus company apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

First South Yorkshire said that no further information about the incident was available at this time, other than it 'relates to a passenger'.

The X1 calls at Meadowhall, Tinsley, Templeborough, Rotherham, Herringthorpe, Wickersley before terminating in Maltby.

More to follow.