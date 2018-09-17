Meadowhall announce date for Student Night with HUGE deals and freebies on offer 

Summer is over and that can only mean one thing – students are returning to Sheffield.

Thousands of students will be descending on Sheffield throughout the week, many for the first time ever as Freshers Week begins.

Meadowhall

Students will be spending their precious loan in the city’s amazing pubs, bars and clubs so it’s important to keep an eye out on as many deals as possible.

Luckily, Meadowhall is here to help students stay sharp for less.

The popular Student Night at the shopping centre is back for 2018 and there are some amazing discounts on offer.

New and returning students will be packing into Meadowhall on Thursday, October 4 from 5pm – 10pm.

There will be hundreds of exclusive offers and giveaways from lots of top brands as well as DJ sets from Capital.

New Look, River Island, Office, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, H&M, Topshop and Jack Wills will be offering huge discounts and offers on the night.

Students are reminded to bring a form of student ID or confirmation of your attendance of their place of study.

Non students are welcome to visit as the centre will be open as normal, but you must be a student and registered for the event to take part in the activities, offers and freebies.

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer will also be joining students at the shopping for a meet and greet from 5pm to 7pm.

To register for the event, click here.