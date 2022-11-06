Meadowhall and Sheffield railway station: Search to find missing woman known to frequent several areas of Sheffield
Police have mounted a search to find a missing 35-year-old woman who is known to frequent a number of areas across Sheffield.
Eleanor was last seen today (Sunday, November 6) at around 11:30am.
South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find Eleanor this afternoon, and is appealing to members of the public to help them find her.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “She is described as white, slim build with blue and purple hair.
Most Popular
"It is believed she is wearing the coat shown in the photograph and a penguin jumper.
"She is known to frequent the Meadowhall area, city centre, including the train station, and Hillsborough Park.”
Anyone who can help officers is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Alternatively, you can also provide information via the online reporting portal on South Yorkshire Police’s website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../report-something/