Eleanor was last seen today (Sunday, November 6) at around 11:30am.

South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find Eleanor this afternoon, and is appealing to members of the public to help them find her.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “She is described as white, slim build with blue and purple hair.

Can you help police to trace missing woman, Eleanor?

"It is believed she is wearing the coat shown in the photograph and a penguin jumper.

"She is known to frequent the Meadowhall area, city centre, including the train station, and Hillsborough Park.”

Anyone who can help officers is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of Sunday, November 6, 2022.