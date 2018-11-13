Meadowhall accused of ‘disrespect’ as TV’s rolled out adverts during Remembrance silence

Meadowhall have blamed ‘technical errors’ for displaying adverts during the two minute silence on Remembrance Sunday.

The shopping centre fell silent along with the rest of the UK at 11am to mark the centenary of the armistice.

Meadowhall have been criticised

However, shoppers were left disappointed as adverts continued to roll on the shopping centre’s electronic billboards.

Gav Clifton tweeted: “Very disappointed that during the amazing 2 mins silence the huge TV billboard was still advertising. Would it have been so hard to show the proper respect and have it turned off?”

Meadowhall have explained that there were plans to turn off the adverts on the electronic billboards and replace them with a poppy backdrop.

However, they blamed ‘technical errors’ for this not going ahead.

They tweeted: “Hi Gav, unfortunately, there was plans to have a poppy backdrop on our Main Dome screen however, due to a last minute technical error this didn't go live. We are investigating the issue and we appreciate your feedback.”

Thousands of people gathered in the rain around the cenotaph at Barker’s Pool to remember those who gave their lives during World War One on Sunday morning.

City centre commemorations began at 6am with three pipers playing, as part of a special service outside Sheffield Cathedral.

Sheffield football fans also fell silent before the Steel City derby on Friday evening as Blades and Owls pad their respects to the fallen heroes.

However, as the watching world saw Glyn Boyington’s Last Post, Sky Sports mistakenly managed to play crowd noise into their feed.

Viewers were outraged and misled into thinking Sheffield fans had chanted through the tribute before Sky were forced to apologise for their mistake.

They tweeted: “We are aware that some viewers experienced audio issues during the playing of the Last Post prior to the Sheffield derby. We apologise unreservedly for this regrettable technical error."

The Star understands that Sky have subsequently apologised privately to both United and Wednesday, and offered a technical explanation.

However, fans have now called on Sky Sports to issue an apology to Sheffield as a whole.