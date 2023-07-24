It's like a home from home, more than 4,600 miles across the Atlantic.

McKinney, which is one of America's fastest growing cities, may have a very different climate to South Yorkshire, with an average high there of nearly 34C in July and August, but there's a familiar look to its street signs.

A Sheffield Drive, a Barnsley Drive and a Rotherham Circle can all be found within a few hundred metres of each other. The only thing that's missing is a Doncaster-based street name.

McKinney in Texas, US, has a number of streets named after US towns and cities, including Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley. Photo: Google

Those three streets are among dozens within McKinney which take their name from British towns, cities and boroughs. While that's not too unusual for US cities, the choice of place names appears closely linked to the English football leagues.

As well as Sheffield (United and Wednesday), Rotherham (United) and Barnsley, there's a Fulham Lane, Millwall Drive, Burnley Drive, Southampton Drive and even a Port Vale Drive, to name just a few.

Some of the street names in McKinney, which lies around 30 miles north of downtown Dallas, do have more of an American twang to them. There's a Soda Springs Drive, Promised Land Drive and Gold Rush Drive, for example.

It's not just in its street names that McKinney resembles South Yorkshire. Sheffield is often referred to as 'England's largest village' thanks to its wealth of green spaces and friendly atmosphere.