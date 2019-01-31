Have your say

An eyewitness to a machete attack outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre she feared lives would be lost.

The woman said: "We thought he was going to kill everyone.”

Police officers outside McDonald's in Sheffield city centre

Shoppers scattered and shops locked their doors following the attack outside McDonald's on High Street at around 9.30am.

The woman said she was walking through the city centre when she spotted the man had what she described as ‘a sword’.

She said there was an incident outside the restaurant and the man then went inside.

She said: "It was a sword. We were so scared.

"We thought he was going to kill everyone.

"The first thing I thought was it was terrorism."

Crime scene investigators are currently carrying out forensic examinations.

Blood can be seen on the pavement outside the restaurant.

The woman added: "I was just walking to work and I just wanted to get safe.

"We went into the restaurant after he had left and they locked the doors."

Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs.

He is currently in custody awaiting interview.

The incident is not believed to be terror related.

A 47-year-old man injured in the incident was taken to the Northern General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.