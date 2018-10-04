McDonald’s AXE ice-cream sundaes from its menu and Sheffield customers aren’t happy

McDonald’s is well loved across Sheffield with thousands of customers flocking there everyday for their Big Macs and Fries.

But, in a disappointing move, customers will now no longer be able to order one of their favourite items from the menu.

McDonald's is axing sundaes

McDonald’s announced on Twitter that they would be axing Toffee and Strawberry Sundaes from its menu.

The fast food giants officially got rid of the popular 99p ice-cream dessert last week, claiming that they ‘weren’t popular enough’.

Despite the claim, many customers on Twitter have been left devastated by the news.

One customer tweeted: “@McDonaldsUK I am very annoyed that you have stopped selling toffee sundaes. What's the reason for this?”

Another replied: “It was very popular. My friend works in McDonald's in East Kilbride and she said it was one of the most popular things on the desert menu.”

Toni-Sophia tweeted: “How am I going to ever survive a Sunday backshift without a @McDonalds toffee sundae ?! #heartbroken”

Michael Rees commented: “@McDonalds why have you stopped doing ice cream sundaes? The toffee sundae is one of the main reasons why our family loves going to McDonald’s. #BringBackTheSundae”

McDonald’s explained on Twitter: “The Toffee Sundae and Strawberry Sundae were removed from the McDonald’s menu on Wednesday 26th September 2018, and they were removed because they weren’t very popular. The Government recommendations regarding sugar also played a part in the removal.”

McDonald’s announced that they were scrapping the dessert item back in June and replacing it with a new treat.

Instead, customers can now get a new Mini McFlurry which will be the same price as a sundae.