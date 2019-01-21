McDonald’s are giving out free cheeseburgers to everyone in Sheffield this week

Blue Monday is here but fear not, McDonald's has found a way of cheering everyone up.

With today being marked as the most miserable day of the year, hungry Sheffield residents can make it slightly better thanks to McDonald’s.

McDonald's - Credit: Meadowhall

The fast food giants are giving away free cheeseburgers to put a smile back on your face and it’s very easy to claim one.

All you need to do is download the McDonald’s app and then place your order online.

Then head to your nearest McDonald’s and, thankfully, you’ve got quite a few to choose from in Sheffield.

You have to place your order through the app to ensure you qualify for the deal but the incredible offer will last from Monday to Friday.

So, you can have lunch on McDonald’s all day this week if you’re counting your pennies just before pay day.

The classic cheeseburger contains 100 per cent beef patty and cheese; with onions, pickles, mustard and a dollop of tomato ketchup in a soft bun.

Customers will be able to see the offer on the app from 10.30am on Monday and can claim their freebie any time from them in a Sheffield store.

The offer is limited to one cheeseburger per customer and only when ordered through the app.