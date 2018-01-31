McDonald's and council issue update on plans for new 24-hour restaurant in Sheffield

Have your say

McDonald's are still in negotiations with council planners to open a new 24-hour restaurant in Sheffield.

An application was submitted in May 2016 to build new 24-hour site on the junction with The Common and Green Lane, Ecclesfield on the now empty South Yorkshire Police training centre.

The former South Yorkshire Police training centre on The Common in Ecclesfield

The global fast-food giant says will create 75 jobs and building firms and suppliers would be 'chosen from Ecclesfield and the surrounding areas'.

But the plans have sparked fierce opposition from nearby residents, Ecclesfield Parish Council, ward councillors and Penistone & Stocksbridge MP, Angela Smith.

Over 160 people have formally objected - one person said they supported the plans but live in S2.

Campaigners have raised concerns about traffic on roads around the site, as well as the potential for extra noise and litter.

Proposed drawings of the planned McDonald's in Ecclesfield

Nearby businesses have also raised concerns surrounding an impact on trade.

McDonald's were also accused of 'dirty tricks' after drafting in a top PR agency to drum up support on the doorstep of neighbouring suburbs of Parson Cross and Southey.

Ninety letters of support were handed back to people canvassing in the two suburbs, whereas only a handful of those living in Ecclesfield supported the proposal during the PR firm’s drive.

The Star understands Sheffield Council are awaiting a response from McDonald's on the proposed plans for traffic and highways management.

But the local authority hasn't heard anything back for several months.

Council planning chiefs are said to be concerned with the current proposal as it stands in terms of traffic and road management.

The road itself is the main bus route into Sheffield city centre and serves the Northern General Hospital.

A council spokesperson said: “We are waiting for the applicants to provide more information before we can consider this further.”

McDonald's told The Star the application was still underway and was currently 'under review'.