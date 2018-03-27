Mayor of Sheffield's twin town visits city secondary school

The mayor of a town in Central America - twinned with Sheffield for 30 years - has visited a city secondary school.

Francisco Venuzuela, the mayor of Esteli in Nicaragua visited Handsworh Grange Community Sports College, in Handsworth, as part of a project between pupils and youngsters in the town.

Year nine pupils give a presentation

The project, which was arranged by the Sheffield Esteli Society, saw youngsters interview and tell the stories of older people in their community.

READ MORE: Sheffield primary school named one of best in the country

A book full of the stores, called Tales of Two Cities, was printed at the end of the project and during his visit Mayor Venuzuela was presented with a copy.

Teacher Tania Tomlinson said: "The project gave older people the opportunity to learn about the life of youngsters today and the young people a taste of what life was like before.

"The stories were written in a book, Tales of Two Cities, and told the experiences of working in the steel works during the war, immigration into the city and participating in traditions such as the Handsworth Sword Dancers.

Francisco Venuzuela, the Mayor of Esteli, with Ms Levy Ballester and Ms Lucena, from the modern foreign languages department

READ MORE: Sheffield College nursery rated 'good' by inspectors

"The stories were shared across the world and each young person then, shared the story of their counterparts in Esteli, who lead very different lives, but often the same stresses and struggles."

Mayor Venuzuela first visited the school two years ago when the project began and was impressed by pupils during his latest visit.

During the visit year nine pupils gave a presentation and practiced their language skills by asking and answering questions in Spanish.

Mrs Tomlinson added: "Mayor Venuzuela was impressed by the ability and friendliness of the school.

READ MORE: Revealed: The most affordable places in the UK for teachers

"The Mayor is to help arrange a link between the school and another school in Esteli and pupils involved were left excited about the opportunity to visit their twin city in the near future."