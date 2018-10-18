Mayor Dan Jarvis wants Government help on Supertram and rail line to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in letter to Chancellor Phillip Hammond 

South Yorkshire metro mayor Dan Jarvis has asked for Government help to assist six projects ahead of the forthcoming Autumn budget.

The mayor has wrote to Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond in a bid to get commitments to the renewal of Supertram and a railway line to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Mr Jarvis has requested Government hand over £30 million promised to speed up train travel between Sheffield and Manchester along with three other education, employment and technology projects.

But one scheme the mayor has asked for assistance is a devolved matter which would be in place if the Sheffield City Region deal had been signed.

The Early Intervention Employment Support pilot, in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, is programme that supports jobseekers early on in their claim.

Mr Jarvis has asked for a commitment to support the renewal of Supertram from 2024 claiming its importance to the region by carrying ‘12 million passengers a year’.

Run by South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive and operated by Stagecoach, It’s understood Supertram is set to cost taxpayers in excess of £200 million with a clause that local authorities in the county put up a 20 per cent contribution.

The mayor has also asked for the funding to be released for the promised improvements to the Hope Valley rail line which links Sheffield and Manchester.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling promised £30 million for the project but the cash is still sat with Government.

A spur loop would be built which would mean passenger trains could bypass slow freight wagons improving journey times between Manchester, Sheffield and onto Doncaster.

The Chancellor is also being asked to commit to plans for a railway line linking Doncaster Sheffield Airport to the East Coast Mainline.

Mr Jarvis said The proposal ‘helps tackle national aviation capacity’ issues and will ‘unlock significant local economic growth’.

The mayor has also requested Government help in the extension of the South Yorkshire Futures programme – a project led by Sheffield Hallam

University and delivered in partnership with the Department for Education. The scheme is aimed to ‘create the best early years system’ in the country.

The Government is also being asked to support a proposal submitted by the Sheffield City Region to support the take up of ‘new technological solutions to drive productivity gains’ in businesses.

In the letter to the Chancellor, Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: “The region is experiencing a renaissance in advanced manufacturing and engineering – for the first time in a generation we have seen growth in high value manufacturing and engineering roles.

“The Budget and the Comprehensive Spending Review planned for 2019 can send a signal the Government is committed to empowering localities to continue this impressive growth journey.

“It also provides you with the opportunity to establish a long-term direction of travel that empowers local areas to drive growth whilst also securing a set of deliverable short-term interventions for the benefit of our Sheffield City Region.

“I hope you do not miss the opportunity.”