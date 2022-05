Over the weekend, Maxwell Thorpe was sent off into the semi-finals with four yeses and a standing ovation with his rendition of Italian classic Caruso.

The 34-year-old has been tipped as favourite to win at bookies BetVictor, with odds of 7/4.

And tonight he didn’t disappoint with a powerful performance that saw him automatically through to the final on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Maxwell Thorpe has made it through to the final of Britain's Got Talent