Matt’s the full package as he makes his Legally Blonde debut

Matt Timms is set to deliver a show stopping performance as he joins the cast of Woodseats Musical Theatre Company’s production of hit musical Legally Blonde.

Matt Timms will be playing UPS Delivery God Kyle

The Woodseats newcomer has been cast as UPS delivery guy Kyle is the classic comedy.

Just to make sure that he definitely looked the part, the production team got in touch with UPS for some professional advice on dressing the part.

And when the experts heard that it was a Legally Blonde request, they actually went to the extra trouble of supplying an official American uniform, ensuring the perfect delivery for the character known in the show as the UPS Delivery God!

“We were absolutely delighted when UPS not only responded to our request but then also made sure that they sent the proper uniform, direct from the USA,” said Woodseats Musical Theatre Company chair Mary Newey.

“It certainly guarantees that in a show where pink is the principal colour, Matt’s performance will definitely stand out!”

Legally Blonde is the award-winning hit musical inspired by a Hollywood classic comedy.

It’s the story of Elle Woods, the girl who appears to have it all until her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law school.

Determined to get him back, Elle sets off in pursuit but surprises herself when she discovers that she too has the potential to be a legal eagle, overcoming dumb blonde stereotypes and taking the court room by storm as she tackles the defence in a notorious murder trial.

The Woodseats Musical Theatre Company production is coming to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre from July 12 to 15, following a string of hits for the company that includes Half a Sixpence, All Shook Up, Disco Inferno, Footloose and The Wedding Singer.