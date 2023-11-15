Mattress Online named as one of the fastest growing companies in the north

Mattress Online, award-winning online mattress retailer, has been named as one of the fastest growing companies in the North of England’s 2023 Fast Growth 50 index.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The prestigious Fast Growth 50 is an annual index that identifies the top 50 fastest-growing companies in six nations and regions, including the North of England.

This year's index for the North of England is brand-new. It highlights businesses from multiple sectors from Liverpool to Leeds and Manchester to Newcastle, that together generated a turnover of £1 billion, at an average growth rate of 199 percent, with the creation of over 4,789 jobs last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mattress Online has ranked at 48th place demonstrating a strong performance and a positive contribution to the North of England’s business community.

Mattress Online, award-winning online mattress retailer

With significant turnover recorded between 2020 and 2022, creating 41 jobs in that time, Mattress Online, along with others in the list, have highlighted their resilience especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, Mattress Online saw its turnover leap to a record £37.5m, fuelled, in part, by stay-at-home spending on DIY and homeware. Since then, the company has committed to rolling out a ‘clicks and mortar’ expansion plan with 10 physical stores planned to launch over a five year period. It currently has physical stores in Sheffield, Rotherham, and Skipton.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, founder of the Fast Growth 50, said: “The UK Fast Growth 50 Index demonstrates that a small number of fast growth firms, such as Mattress Online, make a substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape, providing real examples of how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors from construction to financial services to technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their incredible growth during difficult times shows that through generating wealth and jobs in their local communities, entrepreneurship is the cornerstone of regional and national prosperity. Most important of all, their success stories demonstrate the impact of ambition and adaptability, providing a blueprint for sustainable growth that will hopefully inspire others to follow a similar journey.”

Steve Adams, CEO at Mattress Online, said: “To be acknowledged regionally for our growth by the Fast Growth 50 is incredible. The recognition we’ve gained over the past couple of years celebrating our growth, culture and entrepreneurialism is more than we could ever have wished for.

“We’re a retail business in a traditional market but we lead from the front with innovation and our own tech and that’s fairly rare for a retailer, especially an e-commerce retailer. We’ve built from the ground up, developed our own website, our e-commerce platform, we have our own back-end systems – all developed with the customer at the forefront.

“We’re always looking to the future and how we can add value for customers and everyone in our supply chain – particularly those in Yorkshire. I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad