Mattress Online comes to Doncaster THIS month.

To celebrate the launch of Mattress Online’s newest store, the retailer will be opening with the offer of 10 percent off everything in store from Good Friday through to Easter Monday, and continuing until Sunday 7th April.

Located on the Sprotbrough Road Retail Park, a stone’s throw from York Road, the new store has been fitted out with a unique new design which includes warm lighting, relaxing colours and a simple and transparent pricing system.

It will offer a unique shopping experience from a team of expertly trained staff who place the importance of the customers’ sleep need and style at the forefront of the buying journey. This is supported by ongoing bespoke staff training from Mattress Online’s very own sleep expert, James Wilson - also known as The Sleep Geek.

Mattress Online's Doncaster Store

Physical retail is a fast growing contributor helping Mattress Online cement their clicks and mortar growth strategy, with Doncaster being the fourth store to open. With considerable investment it aims to deliver what will become the company’s flagship store.

Mattress Online are leading the way with their hybrid retailing, a true omnichannel shopping experience, bringing online product choice and value to in-person retail.

Steve Adams, CEO at Mattress Online, said: “This is our 21st year as a business here in South Yorkshire so it’s exciting to be launching a store in Doncaster, increasing our footprint in the region. We’re also pleased to have created new jobs for local people that we’re delighted to be welcoming to the team.

“As a fast-growing tech-driven retailer, we understand that customer needs and behaviours change and that’s what we need to grow with. Therefore, we are always innovating, trying new approaches and maintaining a certain level of flexibility that other brands can’t have.

Mattress Online's Doncaster Store

“Our omnichannel clicks-and-mortar approach blends our product selection, high level of service and seamless delivery model with a personalised face-to-face service, not only strengthening our brand in the north of England but helping us to now invest in Doncaster. We can’t wait to open.”

The official opening of Mattress Online’s Doncaster Store will be on Friday 29 March from 10am.