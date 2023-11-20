“My beautiful angel boy, I will forever cherish you for the rest of my life, you will always be remembered."

A crowdfunding page has been launched in memory of a Sheffield teenager who died in a motorbike crash last week.

Matt Drakett was killed at the scene on Aughton Road in Swallownest on November 15 when the red Honda motorcycle he was riding collided with a silver Vauxhall Movano van. He was 19.

Dozens of flower bouquets have been left at the crash scene along with balloons, letters, candles, and cards.

Now, a JustGiving page has been set up in Matthew's memory to help his family financially and to pay funeral costs.

The crowdfunding page has already raised £500 of its £1,000 target in the space of three days.

Flowers, balloons, candles and letters have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in Sheffield

The page begins with a tribute from Matthew's mum Hannah, which reads: "My beautiful angel boy, I will forever cherish you for the rest of my life, you will always be remembered, you lived your life in the best way possible, I love you Matthew."

The fundraiser page by James Robson continues: "To family and friends of Matt Drakett, it is with such a heavy heart we sit here and type this, the world feels a duller place without his spark and wit in it. We all have stories and memories of Matt and each one when told will leave a smile on everyone’s faces. That was just Matt though, he had a buzz for life and lived the best life in his 19 years. He touched many of our hearts with his cheeky grin, mischievousness and humour.

"He was taken far too early, leaving many broken hearts behind. He was and is loved.

"When tragedy comes like this people can feel at a loss of what to do, we would like to ask you all to support the family of Matt and donate towards a memorial for him. We have spoken to his family who said they would like a memorial bench for Matt, we are currently in discussion with the council to see if this is doable. So please show your love and support to Matt's family by donating from as little as £1.00 upwards as every penny will help."

It comes in the same week as two other fatal crashes taking the lives of young men on South Yorkshire's roads.

On November 15, a 17-year-old boy named Joshua Patrick Atkins died in hospital after being severely injured on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington the Saturday night before.

And, over the weekend, 20-year-old Dylan Houghton was killed in a crash on Pennyhill Lane in Ulley, Rotherham, when his black Suzuki Jimny left the road and collided with a tree.

Speaking of the crash in Swallownest, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a silver van on Aughton Road in Rotherham at 1.24pm. The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"No further injuries are reported and the driver of the van remained at the scene and is assisting our enquiries."