Maths lessons to be improved in 30 Doncaster schools after investment

Maths lessons in dozens of primary schools in Doncaster are set to be improved following a £600,000 investment.

Doncaster-based Partners in Learning, Sheffield-based Learning Unlimited Teaching School Alliance and national non-profit Mathematics Mastery have been given the cash from the Department for Education’s Strategic School Improvement Fund to drive improvement in maths teaching and learning in 30 schools.

The Maths Mastery training event in Doncaster

The schools will be able to gain access a wealth of high quality, maths-focused professional development and classroom resources, enabling them to directly impact more than 500 teachers and 7,500 pupils

Primary director for Partners in Learning, Janet Foster said: “We are really excited to be part of this project in collaboration with Maths Mastery and Learning Unlimited TSA.

“The Maths Mastery evidenced based programme has the potential to further improve outcomes for pupils and also inspire and support professionals in our Doncaster schools.”

The partnership kicked off last week with a launch event in Doncaster, which brought together 500 teachers and school leaders for two days of training.

Dr Helen Drury, executive director and founder of Mathematics Mastery and a pioneer of teaching and learning for mastery in UK schools, attended the event.

She said: “It was a joy and privilege to meet so many teachers and school leaders who share our mission to transform mathematics education.

“The dedicated staff in these 30 Doncaster schools are an important part of our growing national partnership.

“We know every child can enjoy and succeed in maths, and we are excited to see the difference these Doncaster teachers make to mathematics learning over the next two years.”

Mathematics Mastery is a school improvement programme for schools which aims to improve pupils’ enjoyment, resilience, understanding and attainment in mathematics.

Learning Unlimited TSA has been working in partnership with it for four years to establish a regional presence, which means schools that join the programme are trained locally.

Strategic lead for Learning Unlimited TSA, Andrew Truby, said: “As a teaching school, everything we do aims to improve life chances for children and this mathematics programme is the best I have experienced.

“We have supported a large number of schools to successfully implement this programme and have seen a significant improvement in mathematics teaching and learning as a result.

“The children’s conceptual understanding has been developed and the programme ensures no child is left behind.”

Mr Truby, a former Ofsted inspector and a National Leader of Education, is extremely passionate about embedding the Mathematics Mastery programme into the new partner schools.

“Too often I hear school leaders making excuses about why children are not achieving in mathematics – because of context or background – which is why I’m determined to make this programme accessible to schools in South Yorkshire,” he added.

“The Mathematics Mastery programme has already been independently evaluated and has a proven track record in schools in some of the most disadvantaged communities in the country.

“This is great news for children in Doncaster, who will benefit from such a successful approach.”