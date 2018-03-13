Massive solar storm set to hit Earth tomorrow could bring power cuts and Northern Lights to Sheffield

Have your say

A huge solar storm is set to slam into Earth tomorrow - and it could bring power cuts and stunning displays of the the Northern Lights to Sheffield.

The storm could also knockout satellites and was created last week by an enormous explosion in the sun's atmosphere known as a solar flare.

Charged particles from that flare are now on their way to our planet - and are predicted to hit tomorrow.

The arrival of the solar storm coincides with the formation of 'equinox cracks' in Earth's magnetic field, which form around the equinoxes on March 20 and September 23 each year.

These cracks weaken our planet's natural protection against charged particles and could leave commercial flights and GPS systems exposed to the incoming storm.

The cracks also mean stargazers are more likely to catch glimpses of the Northern Lights this week.

This may include parts of Scotland and northern England, as well as the 'northern tier' of the USA.

Charged, magnetic particles from the solar storm can interfere with machinery in Earth's orbit as well as at the planet's surface, such as GPS systems and radio signals.

They can also threaten airlines by disturbing Earth's magnetic field.

Very large flares can even create currents within electricity grids and knock out energy supplies.