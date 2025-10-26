A section of the A628 Dodworth Road in Barnsley, which was closed yesterday (October 25) following a burst water main, has now reopened though part of the area is still closed off.

The closure affected the stretch of road from the junction with Shaw Lane to Horizon Community College, causing disruption for drivers heading towards the M1.

Although traffic can now pass through, a large hole in the ground remains cordoned off.

Yorkshire Water and Morrison Water Services crews are still on site carrying out repairs.

A sign at the scene reads: “We’re looking after your pipes. Sorry we’re in the way, but thanks for bearing with us.”