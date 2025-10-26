A628 Dodworth Road: Massive hole still cordoned off on A628 Dodworth Road following burst water main

Photos show a large hole in the A628 Dodworth Road, after the area was closed off yesterday due to a burst water main.

A section of the A628 Dodworth Road in Barnsley, which was closed yesterday (October 25) following a burst water main, has now reopened though part of the area is still closed off.

The closure affected the stretch of road from the junction with Shaw Lane to Horizon Community College, causing disruption for drivers heading towards the M1.

Although traffic can now pass through, a large hole in the ground remains cordoned off.

Yorkshire Water and Morrison Water Services crews are still on site carrying out repairs.

A sign at the scene reads: “We’re looking after your pipes. Sorry we’re in the way, but thanks for bearing with us.”

Take a look at the photos in the gallery below.

