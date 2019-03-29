Have your say

A huge fire broke out in Sheffield this afternoon with black smoke billowing across the city.

Firefighters from Central and Elm Lane stations were at the fire on Carlisle Street in Sheffield.

Fire in Sheffield - Credit - FolkeNicolas

The fire broke out at around 2pm in a container of tyres and is ‘well alight’.

The Fire Service said that there was quite a bit smoke in the area and advised people to ‘keep doors and windows closed until it clears’.

Witnesses said that around 100 tyres went up in flames near the supermarket

One witness, who did not want to be named, said: "I saw a lot of black smoke, there must have been about 100 tyres on fire."

Another man said the blaze spread to a car parked close to the yard.

Police and fire crews cordoned off the scene while they dealt with the blaze.