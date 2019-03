Have your say

A huge fire has broken out in Sheffield with black smoke billowing across the city.

Firefighters from Central and Elm Lane stations are at the fire on Saville Street in Sheffield.

The fire broke out at around 2pm in a container of tyres and is ‘well alight’.

The Fire Service said that there is quite a bit smoke in the area ‘so please keep doors and windows closed until it clears’.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.