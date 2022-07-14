Massive blaze breaks out at derelict Doncaster building sending huge plumes of smoke across the sky

Firefighters are battling to extinguish the blaze at the derelict building on Gattison Lane, New Rossington, and a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said three fire engines are currently in attendance.
They added: “Please avoid the area if you can and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”
Firefighters are battling to extinguish the blaze at the derelict building on Gattison Lane, New Rossington. Pictures and video courtesy of Beth-Louise Jeeves
