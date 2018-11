A gunman has opened fire at a busy bar near Los Angeles injuring multiple people, according to reports.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the ‘active shooter’ incident in the Thousand Oaks area of Ventura County.

According to reports a man opened fire at the Borderline bar and grill and fired off dozens of rounds.

The incident took place at 11.20pm (7.20am UK time).

Police are telling people to avoid the area.