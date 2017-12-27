Masked robbers armed with a meat cleaver target South Yorkshire supermarket

Have your say

Masked armed robbers threatened staff at a Rotherham supermarket before they escaped with cash.

The two masked men, one armed with a meat clever, targeted the McColl’s store on Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park, on Tuesday, December 19.

South Yorkshire Police said the men walked into the store at around 9.20pm and demanded money.

They left with a quantity of cash towards Oaks Lane.

No-one was injured during the robbery but a forces spokesman said supermarket staff have been left 'incredibly distressed'.

The spokesman added that there is no further descriptions of the men and officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw, or heard anything suspicious, around the time of the robbery.

Witnesses should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1003 of December 19, 2017.