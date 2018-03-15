Masked men with knife hunted over shop raid in Sheffield

Two men armed with a knife escaped with cash and cigarettes after a shop raid in Sheffield.

They struck at McColl's on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, at 9.45pm on Tuesday.

A police probe is now underway.

Officers investigating the incident said nobody was injured during the raid.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.